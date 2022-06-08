ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Sushi Green Coming This Summer to Chandler

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 2 days ago

Sushi Green is under construction in Chandler at 2990 E. Germann Road by Harkins Theatres Chandler Crossroads. The restaurant recently received its liquor license from the state and is finalizing the finishing touches on its buildout of the 3,221 square-foot space.

Sushi Green is a small chain from Colombia that specializes in modern Asian cuisine, serving everything from the Maui Taco ( sushi rice, crab salad, and fresh salmon in a “taco shell” made of tempura nori seaweed ) to traditional-style sushi rolls, teppanyaki, and wok-prepared dishes.

Customers can also look forward to plenty of delicious cocktails and an amazing Happy Hour deal. More details are to come as the website for this location is currently still in the making.

The brand will open its first U.S. franchise in Arizona, thanks to local owner Mauricio Lopez . As the restaurant’s buildout reaches completion, Lopez is currently hiring a sushi chef, bartender, and other front- and back-of-house positions. He anticipates an opening in July , if all goes according to plan.

Until then, you can check out @sushigreenus on Instagram for more details and updates.



