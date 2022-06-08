ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The loudest waters in the West

By Mike Arthur
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0g3zaKni00 By implementing reasonable rules that are inclusive of the needs of everyone impacted by watercraft noise, harsher restrictions become less necessary.

Despite watercraft engines getting substantially quieter over the last 50 years, the noise limit for watercraft in Oregon haven't changed much since 1973. Every other state in the West has lowered their shoreline watercraft noise limits either statewide, or in residential areas and by public parks, to follow the guidance of not only national boating policy experts, but the boating industry itself. It's time for Oregon to update the rules governing noise on the water.

In the 1980s the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) created a joint task force in response to the growth in popularity of personal watercraft and boats with above water exhaust systems, which brought with them increased noise complaints from shoreline residents. To combat the noise disturbances, local jurisdictions began implementing blanket restrictions that ended up impacting boaters who were not contributing to the issue of noise. The goal of this joint task force was to establish reasonable noise standards to preclude these overarching restrictions when the true source of the problem was high levels of exhaust noise. What came of this effort was the Model Noise Act, legislation that recommended the implementation of the "shoreline" measurement method, called J1970, along with a "shoreline" decibel limit for watercraft of 75dB.

Prior to measuring watercraft exhaust noise from the shoreline, the predominant method was to measure 50 feet away from the watercraft. This new shoreline method was easier for police to implement, and it considered not only the needs of recreational watercraft, but also the concerns of shoreline communities. This approach was quickly adopted by many jurisdictions in the West. Seattle, a city with a similar terrain and watercraft population as Portland, adopted a 74dB shoreline limit in 1977 .

In 2017, the Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB) decided to implement J1970, but instead of implementing the recommended 75dB limit, they kept the 84dB limit from the 1970s, a limit almost three times louder than 75dB. This made Oregon's waterways some of the loudest in the West.

By changing the measurement technique while neglecting to implement the recommended shoreline limit of 75dB, the rules became more accommodating to loud watercraft than they were in the 1970s because, especially in dense population zones, motorboats typically travel at least 100 to 200 feet from shore at high noise inducing speeds. After 2017, watercraft operators pushing the limits of the noise rules effectively had more leeway, to the detriment of any nearby fishermen, resident, paddler and local wildlife.

The root cause of this stems from a test carried out by the OSMB and the Law Enforcement Advisory Group (LEAG) in 2017. The LEAG tested 3 law enforcement jet boats on a lake, because jet boats designed for law enforcement purposes are some of the loudest watercraft in Oregon. Let's ignore the sample size issues, the fact that public health or sound experts weren't consulted on an issue involving public health and sound, and the reality that sound on an open lake doesn't reverberate the same as sound on a river flanked by homes and vegetation. The most glaring issue of this test is that its intent was to modify OAR 250-010-0121, a noise limit specifically set for "recreational motorboats." Law enforcement boats are clearly not for recreational use. If the need was to accommodate Law Enforcement's operational needs, then just mirror what most land-based noise ordinances include: an exception for law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

Instead of implementing a standard that was designed specifically to accommodate the needs of both shoreline communities and recreational watercraft, in Oregon the shoreline decibel limit was designed to accommodate the LOUDEST watercraft. This defeats the entire purpose of having a shoreline limit in the first place. We may as well set the speed limit to accommodate the slowest cars on the road or set our emissions standards to accommodate the dirtiest vehicles.

By implementing reasonable rules that are inclusive of the needs of everyone impacted by watercraft noise, harsher watercraft restrictions like pass through zones and localized watercraft bans become less necessary. Setting reasonable rules that consider public health, expert recommendations, modern watercraft muffling technology, and the best practices of our neighboring states, is the ONLY way to foster a thriving boating culture here in Oregon. If you agree, please email the OSMB in support of lowering the decibel limit to 75dB by June 26. For details go to www.sharetheriver.org.

Mike Arthur is a West Linn resident.

Comments / 0

