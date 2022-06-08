ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Activity Trackers For Dogs

Cover picture for the articleIf you are reading this, then you already know about Activity Trackers For Dogs is a great product for you, your family or any other person whom you are planning to buy. Don’t worry about price if you are looking for a Activity Trackers For Dogs for any person or your...

pythonawesome.com

10 Best Custom Dog Socks

When it comes to buying Custom Dog Socks , you will find many brands selling the same product. And this will make you confused because you will not know which one of these products will meet your needs and desires. After a lot of extensive research, we’ve put together a...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Bulldog Puppy’s Tiny Growl Is So Stinking Cute We Can’t Get Enough

Those puppy years are such a sweet time. All of the firsts and you get to learn your pet's personality too! Just like one English Bulldog puppy on TikTok, who let out the sweetest little growl in a recent video and now people are besides themselves from all the cuteness.
PETS
LiveScience

Tiny white tortoise baby is the "first of its kind"

An extremely rare white tortoise baby has just been revealed to the world for the very first time. The tiny, red-eyed reptile has pigmentless skin and a pale shell, caused by a genetic disorder known as albinism. Zoo keepers say the odds of an albino tortoise are 1 in 100,000.
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man arrived home to find a lovely yet amazing surprise in the middle of his bed. He noticed that a mother squirrel had decided to make a snug nest for her two children in her house, or rather her bed. The small animal had taken...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Parrot’s Cute Little Singing Voice Has People Impressed

Some animals are natural born stars. They have that special je ne sais quoi that can’t be taught. We’ve all seen dogs who know how to perform the craziest tricks or cats who are super smart. But we were absolutely blown away by the talent of one parrot on TikTok. And we guess you could say we’re now his biggest fans.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Baby’s Adorable Reaction to Getting Kisses From Black Lab Just Made Our Day

Get ready for an instant serotonin boost with this adorable video from @be_kind_to_my_labrador. We've seen cute videos of babies and dogs before, but this one goes beyond the rest. And honestly, even if you prepare yourself, we don't think you'll ever get over how perfect this video is. A very...
pethelpful.com

Dog’s Reaction to Playing in the Yard for the First Time Is So Full of Joy

No matter where we live, dogs get used to living wherever we are, whether that’s the countryside or a five-story walk-up in the big city. One could argue dogs in the country and the suburbs have the life. They have free rein of a yard to roll around and run their little hearts out, while city dogs are surrounded by a concrete jungle. Either are fine! It just depends on your preference.
PETS
One Green Planet

Rescue Calf Is Thrilled When His Mom Gets Him A Special Present

This calf named Henry was pulled from his mother soon after birth and auctioned off to the public. This woman knew she had to rescue him. “My daughter went to the auction and bid on this calf,” the woman said. After successfully winning the auction, they picked him up and put him in the backseat of her car because he was so little.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Texas Bowfisherman Arrows Monster 7-Foot, 8-Inch Alligator Gar

A Texas bowfisherman just landed a massive alligator gar. According to a Facebook post by his brother Gerardo in a Falcon Lake Fishing and Outdoors Facebook Group, Edgar Benitez caught the big gar on Tuesday, June 7. The catch took place at Falcon Lake, a reservoir on the Rio Grande that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. In the comments of the Facebook post, Gerardo explains that his brother caught the massive fish using bowfishing gear—and countered some of the criticisms they received about killing such a big gar.
TEXAS STATE
buzznicked.com

Pregnant Dog Buried Under A Sidewalk For 2 Days Before Being Rescued

Russians are known for doing some really crazy stuff, and building some insane machines. This story gives us a different look at what Russian people are like however. If you have a dog, you probably love it just like a family member. There isn’t much you wouldn’t do for your furry friend to keep them happy and healthy. Well that’s how this Russian couple felt about their dog. One day though, a sink hole opened up in front of their home. This isn’t an uncommon occurrence in many parts of the world. The local government was quick to fill the sinkhole, much to the delight of the homeowners. The couple became worried however after they couldn’t find their beloved canine friend. Check out what happened during this amazing rescue of a dog buried underneath a sidewalk and what they had to do in this absolutely incredible video.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat’s Reaction to Getting Expensive ‘Tiffany’s’ Gift Is Absolutely Priceless

The things we do for our pets and the things we buy for our pets! Toys, treats, grooming appointments, and even accessories. They’re really out here living the life. Some owners, like TikTok user @nathan_fox_was_here, go above and beyond for their furry friends to give them the glitz and glam lifestyle. Too bad it's not always appreciated in return...
PETS
The Kitchn

Fried Corn

Fresh corn on the cob is one of my favorite summer harvests. It’s naturally sweet flavor makes it a breeze to cook, and the irresistible sound of kernels popping when they’re cut off the cob is music to my ears. Southern-style fried corn is a deliciously simply recipe that excels in maintaining those kernels’ natural sweetness.
AGRICULTURE
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
heavenofanimals.com

Man Finds An Unexpected Guest Living With A Family Of Ducks

A West Australian man made a surprising discovery when he went to check on his pet duck’s eggs before they hatched. Cuddled among the clutch was a baby marsupial known as a bandicoot. The mother duck did not seem to be overly bothered so the man named Rex let...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Man Rescued Dying Pup in the Streets and Her Transformation is Incredible!

A man spotted an extremely malnourished, emaciated, and dying pup in the streets of Bali and knew he had to help her recover. On his way home from work, Rico Soegiarto saw the Siberian Husky on the road with wounds all over her body and all of her fur missing. The 26-year-old already had four rescue pups at home, but he felt drawn to the homeless dog and knew he needed to save her.
ANIMALS

