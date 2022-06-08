Readers' letters

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm concerned about airport traffic

Once again a helicopter flies over the house low enough to rattle the windows.

I understand that the Aurora State Airport is going to continue to grow (control tower, longer runway, more and bigger traffic) regardless of what any of us in the flight path desire.

I do get tired of the bluebirds and rainbows coming from the "Bigger, Better" airport crowd about how it's somehow going to "be just fine" going forward.

I fear that I'm on the side of the torches and pitchforks crowd. Our only option, truly, is to just move out before the Oregon Air National Guard begins flying touch 'n' gos at dawn.

Ron Phillips

Wilsonville

Are we truly following Second Amendment?

Sixty-three years ago I was an 18-year-old carrying a military assault weapon in Texas. I was marching to the firing range during Basic Training at Fort Hood, Texas. The drill sergeant was extolling Army life: "Where else can you carry a military rifle through the streets in the middle of the day?"

Sixty-three years later an 18-year-old celebrates his birthday by purchasing military assault weapons in Uvalde, Texas. He then travels to his preferred firing range, an elementary school classroom! Is he a member of "A well regulated Militia..." as required by the Second Amendment?

Bob Tufts

West Linn

