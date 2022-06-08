ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australian lenders lift variable mortgage rates after RBA hike

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuO8j_0g3zYRjJ00

June 8 (Reuters) - Australia's major lenders raised their home loan variable interest rates on Wednesday by 50 basis points per annum, a day after the central bank surprised markets with its hawkish tone.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its June policy meeting on Tuesday hiked interest rates by the most in 22 years, as it battles to restrain surging inflation. read more

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) lifted their mortgage rates to pass on the full 50 basis-point raise to customers from June 17.

Last month, the "Big Four" banks had responded in a similar way to match the RBA's 25 basis-point rate hike, its first increase in more than a decade, in a bid to pull down the curtains on a massive pandemic stimulus.

Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) was the first bank to raise its home loan rates by 0.5%, effective from June 21, soon after the RBA's decision on Tuesday.

NAB, CBA and Westpac also announced on Wednesday a term deposit rate of 2.25% per annum for savings accounts for variable deposit durations, while ANZ said it was reviewing its rates.

Still, ANZ said it would offer a new rate for its 11-month advance notice term deposit of 2.25% per annum to help customers with their savings goals.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on June 8, 2022: Rates Move Up

A number of important mortgage rates crept upward today: 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched upward. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also went up. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for June 9, 2022: Rates Advance

A number of closely followed mortgage refinance rates moved higher today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates increase. Average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw growth. Though refinance rates do fluctuate slightly on a daily basis, homeowners can expect to see rates rise over...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Rba#Interest Rates#Australian#National Australia Bank#The Big Four#Westpac Banking Corp#Cba#Anz
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Buying a home? How the 2022 housing market could be shifting in your favor

Homebuyers flooded the housing market in the first quarter of the year as they tried mightily to beat the expected mortgage rate hikes – resulting in one of the most competitive quarters since the onset of the pandemic. But there are signs that point to more favorable negotiating conditions for homebuyers in the months ahead, experts say.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Australia
CNET

Rocket Mortgage Review for June 2022

Rocket Mortgage is the largest online retail mortgage lender in the US. This online lender offers a wealth of educational content on its website to help buyers better understand the mortgage and home-buying processes. Its website has multiple, easy-to-use mortgage calculators to help you determine how much house you can...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. The billionaire entrepreneur sees no limit to the subjects...
INDUSTRY
Essence

'Queen of Crypto' Warns Recession Could Wipe Out Web3 Economic Gains

As inflation continues to ravage people's financial security, this crypto expert says there's hope. Rising costs and a looming recession has many worried—even those that have made significant strides in the crypto space over the last few years. Although there are steps that can be taken to protect gains, one expert says you’ll need a plan to survive impending challenges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

ECB Begins Inflation Fightback With July Rate Hike

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would raise interest rates for the first time in over a decade next month to combat runaway inflation, bringing the curtain down on the eurozone's era of cheap money. ECB governors, exceptionally meeting in Amsterdam instead of Frankfurt, provided markets with an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week low even as investors eye 75 bps rate hike

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback * Touches weakest since May 26 at 1.2787 * Canadian economy adds 40,000 jobs in May * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across flatter curve TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors weighed Canadian employment and U.S. inflation data that supported bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2785 to the greenback, or 78.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 26 at 1.2787. For the week, it was on track to fall 1.5%, which would be its biggest weekly decline since last August. The U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies and equity markets globally tumbled as U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, suggesting the Fed could continue with its 50 basis point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation. Canada's central bank has also been hiking in half-percentage-point increments. Money markets see about a 60% chance that it would announce an even larger move at its next policy announcement on July 13 as data showed the Canadian economy adding 40,000 jobs in May, more jobs than expected, and the unemployment rate hitting a record low at 5.1%. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, dipped 0.4% on Friday to $121.06 a barrel but was on track for another weekly gain, supported by solid fuel demand in the United States. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year rate rose 6.4 basis points to 3.138%, while the 10-year was little changed at 3.263%. On Thursday, the Government of Canada canceled an ultra-long bond issue planned for next week, saying the decision reflects the country's declining borrowing needs. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy