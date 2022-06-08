ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

By Ellen Spitaleri
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4MYd_0g3zYPxr00 June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18.

The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas.

Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held annually at the Seaside Convention Center.

She was a princess in the Outstanding Kids program in 2011. In 2014, she went to the Miss Oregon Princess Camp at Seaside, where her name was drawn from the bowl and she became the 2014 Miss Oregon Princess, resulting in a year of service and appearances.

"I began my Outstanding Teen journey in 2019 as Miss Meadowlark's Outstanding Teen. In 2020, there was not a competition, and then in 2021, I was the Miss Portland-Metro Outstanding Teen," Fitzwater said.

Candidates who win state titles also win scholarship money.

Fitzwater said she loves the sisterhood and positive community that the competition provides, and "the scholarships are just a fantastic bonus to the experience."

Preliminaries

During the preliminary event in Seaside, all candidates will be interviewed by a panel of judges, who can ask them questions about local, state and national current events. Each candidate brings a social issue to the competition that she feels strongly about, and she may also be asked questions about that issue.

Fitzwater said her area of interest is "Watch. Speak. Listen. Encouraging Healthy Communication Between Teens," intended to encourage healthy communication between teens.

"I created it because I did not like the disconnect that the pandemic created among my own peers, as well as teens in general," she said.

Competition night

During the pageant, Oregon's Outstanding Teen candidates and Miss Oregon candidates will compete in onstage talent performance, lifestyle wellness/active wear, evening gown and answering an on-stage question.

Fitzwater said she will sing a French art song called "Les Filles de Cadix" for the talent competition and is working hard to prepare for the fitness portion of the pageant.

"In regard to current events, I am checking news sources but am also making conversation with other people to hear their opinions and learn about what they have seen as well," she said.

Fitzwater added that she is most looking forward to meeting her fellow titleholders and being part of the celebration of 75 years of Miss Oregon in Seaside.

For more information about the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen and the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program, visit missoregon.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
philomathnews.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
33andfree

The Best Lakes in Central Oregon

Oregon is known for being a rainy state. Most think of Portland and the coast and assume the rest of the state is the same. But if you make your way to Central Oregon, all that changes. Central Oregon starts the high desert, where most of the area sits at 4,000'+ in elevation and gets over 300+ days of sunlight a year.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
City
Dallas, OR
Seaside, OR
Government
City
Seaside, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
kwso.org

KWSO News for Wed., Jun. 8, 2022

The Jefferson County School District is offering a free summer acceleration program for students entering Kindergarten from August 1st – August 19th 9am-12:30pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. The summer program will enhance your child’s reading, math and language development skills through STEAM. They are also offering an acceleration camp for 1st-8th grade students August 1st-August 19th from 9am-3pm. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and transportation is provided to and from school for those who live farther than 1 mile from the school. A link for the Kindergarten Program and the 1st through 8th Grade Program are here. For more information you can call the Jefferson County Community Learning Center at 541-475-0388. Students must be registered as a JC School District student to be eligible for summer programming.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Oregon#Miss America#The Pageant
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Heartline Ranch

As summer looms closer, some of us start planning outdoor adventures. Camping is on the minds of many. If you’re looking for a way to rough it while learning about the Native American way of life, there’s a place down Highway 97 from Central Oregon called Heartline Ranch that may be just for you.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Mammal-eating Orcas visit the Oregon coast

There’s been a lot of buzz about a group of Orca whales spotted off the Oregon coast this week. An expert on the predators says they are regular visitors, though sometimes hard to spot. Bob Pitman is a marine ecologist with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute at the...
NEWPORT, OR
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
osubeavers.com

Game Time Change Announced For Oregon State-Auburn Opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The NCAA Super Regional opening-game between Oregon State and Auburn Saturday night has been changed to a 7 p.m. PT start, it was announced Wednesday. Game two of the super regional is also slated for 7 p.m. Game three's first pitch, if necessary, has yet to be determined.
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWStalk 870

Oregon Overdose Rates Grabbing The Attention Of Rest of The Nation

Initiative 1922 in WA state would do the same thing that's happened in Oregon, legalize personal use of hard narcotics and drugs. Are supporters noticing Oregon's rising overdose rates?. Oregon overdose deaths climb 700 percent since legalization. Washington's initiative is very similar to Oregon's with a few slight differences. But...
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
91
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy