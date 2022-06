Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Tuesday. Former Toronto Maple Leaf and Chicago Black Hawks forward Eric Nesterenko has passed away at the age of 88. Nesterenko began his career in the NHL by playing one game with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1951-52 season. He went on to appear in 1,219 career games between the Maple Leafs and Chicago Black Hawks across parts of 21 seasons. Nesterenko recorded 574 points (250 goals, 324 assists) and 1,273 penalty minutes.

