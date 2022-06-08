Central South Dakota June 7, 2022, Primary Election results

In partnership with the South Dakota Department of Tourism, Badlands National Park will be showcased in a new short film released by More Than Just Parks. “We are incredibly excited about this short film highlighting Badlands National Park. This park has long captivated visitors with its otherworldly landscape including jagged spires, unique colors, dynamic vistas, and wildlife viewing opportunities,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “Through the power of visual storytelling, this film will bring a glimpse of one of South Dakota’s finest treasures to millions of households and potential visitors.”

