ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Central South Dakota June 7, 2022, Primary Election results

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 7, 2022, South Dakota Primary Election UNOFFICIAL results:. School Board Member Deb Boyd: 287 votes NON Todd County School District 66-1 School Board Member Josh Wilson: 109...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Mehlhaff, Mortenson, Weisgram elected to District 24 legislative seats

District 24 voters have elected Jim Mehlhaff to serve as their state senator. Mehlhaff defeated incumbent Mary Duvall by 157 votes….. 3157 to 3000, respectively. South Dakota legislative districts were redrawn last year according to 2020 US Census data, so the new area of District 24 now includes Haakon County along with Hughes, Stanley and Sully counties. Mehlhaff, a former Pierre City Commissioner and state government employee, says he made a conscious effort to meet Haakon County residents.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

SD Department of Tourism partners with “More Than Just Parks” on new Badlands National Park short film

In partnership with the South Dakota Department of Tourism, Badlands National Park will be showcased in a new short film released by More Than Just Parks. “We are incredibly excited about this short film highlighting Badlands National Park. This park has long captivated visitors with its otherworldly landscape including jagged spires, unique colors, dynamic vistas, and wildlife viewing opportunities,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “Through the power of visual storytelling, this film will bring a glimpse of one of South Dakota’s finest treasures to millions of households and potential visitors.”
ENTERTAINMENT
drgnews.com

SDHSAA Board: No Changes To ’23 Football Schedules

PIERRE – Even though some nine-man high school football programs are not happy with their upcoming schedules, those schedules will not change. In its June board meeting Thursday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors decided that there will be no revisions to 2023 football schedules.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Margaret Cutt July 5, 1950 - June 7, 2022

Funeral arrangements for Margaret Cutt age 71 of McLaughlin, SD are pending with Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD. Mrs. Cutt passed away in Sioux Falls, SD on June 7, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy