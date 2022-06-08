ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have recent shootings made you more concerned about gun violence?

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
Shootings, mass and otherwise, have been in the headlines nationally and locally over the past several weeks.

Mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas and elsewhere have thrust the issue of gun regulation back into the public debate. In Columbia, police have gone to dozens of reports of gunfire this year. The most recent one was Monday, when one person was shot .

Have recent shootings made you more concerned about gun violence? Vote in the poll below.

