Uniting the casts of 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World'

 2 days ago
The casts of both ‘Jurassic’ trilogies team up...

ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Review: Please, God, Let This Franchise Go Extinct

In one of the most famous scenes from 1993’s Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm says that the scientists who brought dinosaurs back to life for an amusement park “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same could easily be said of the Jurassic franchise as a whole, and while the series has constantly talked about how viewers want bigger and more intriguing monsters to reel in audiences, Jurassic has fallen into these same traps over the past thirty years: going bigger, wilder, without ever capturing what made the original so great. Not even Steven Spielberg—the director of the original film—could bring back this magic with his 1997 sequel, The Lost World, and even with rebooting, bringing back old favorites, and creating insane new dinosaurs, Jurassic has failed time and time again at realizing what made the original an unassailable summer blockbuster. The Jurassic series never bothered to stop and think if they should keep going.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Preview: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Hopes for $125M-Plus U.S. Opening

Dinosaurs return to the box office this weekend as Universal and Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion opens in more than 4,600 theaters across North America. The summer tentpole should have no trouble taking the top spot away from ruling champ Top Gun: Maverick, but the Top Gun sequel will still be a formidable contender in its third weekend and could take a certain amount of business away from the dinos.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Jurassic World Dominion' Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of 'Jurassic Park' Brachiosaurus'Jurassic World Dominion': Film ReviewFilm About Daughter of Prophet Muhammad Pulled From U.K. Cinemas...
MOVIES
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside Bryce Dallas Howard’s Deeply Meaningful—and Very Pink—Los Angeles Home

According to Bryce Dallas Howard, the veteran actor and director best known for her roles in Jurassic World and the Twilight series, she and her husband, fellow actor Seth Gabel, had one place in mind when envisioning how their new home would look. “We had the chance to visit Mia Farrow once,” she says, recounting in awed reverence the heirloom-packed Connecticut farmhouse of the Rosemary’s Baby actor. “And it was the most magical place. Her house was full of stories and treasures, mementos of such a legendary life. Seth and I left thinking, ‘This is what we aspire to. This is what we want our home to be like.’”
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar

Every major dinosaur in Jurassic World Dominion, listed

Jurassic World Dominion is out now on the big screen, bringing the dino franchise to an end (for now). Set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the new movie sees humans and prehistoric creatures uneasily existing side by side. Matters are complicated further by the threat of an ecological disaster at the hands of Biosyn Genetics, a corporation with its own herd of prehistoric critters in a sanctuary in the Dolomite Mountains, Italy – they've unleashed a swarm of genetically modified locusts onto the world.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Cat Makes an Unexpected ‘Catch’ and the Internet Is Cracking Up

Every once in a while, you catch your cat doing something truly goofy. It usually happens when no one's around and they think no one can see. Which is why we're thanking the internet gods for a video of cat doing something freakin' hilarious — trust us on this one. It's something you'll definitely want to see.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Story of Rainbow Lorikeet ‘Adopting’ Her New Family Is Beyond Heartwarming

We always hear about people adopting pets and welcoming them into their own families. It’s always such a beautiful blend of trust, snuggles and love. But have you ever thought about animals picking their own families? In other words, adopting a family? Sounds weird, we know. It can happen though! Don’t believe us? Just watch this TikTok clip from @itstheyilmazs and see if you aren't convinced that animals can pick us!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog’s Elated Reaction to Watching ’101 Dalmatians’ Is Just the Best

Do you remember when you were little, how giddy you'd get when you're favorite movie was put on? You'd immediately sit up, humming the intro because you knew it like the back of your hand. Nothing was going to ruin that moment. Do you ever think dogs get the same way when a movie comes on? TikTok user @its.meagan.elizabeth has the answer for us.
PETS
ScreenCrush

Dino DNA: The Story of the Unfilmed ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel That Keeps Inspiring the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise

Every Jurassic Park dinosaur is made from previous dinosaurs. The creators of the original park found fossilized mosquitos full of dinosaur blood, extracted it, and then used the DNA it contained to bring extinct animals back from the dead. By the time the franchise got to Jurassic World, one of Jurassic Park’s former geneticists was splicing various genes together to create super dinosaurs like the “Indominus Rex.”
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Jurassic World Dominion is stomping into theaters this weekend. And no matter how many bad reviews this movie gets, people still want to see those dinos roaming the earth. The third installment in the Chris Pratt Jurassic World movies, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, aka the dinosaur island, has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now freely roam the earth, living with—well, more like terrorizing—humankind. But humans have guns, so surely we’ll be able to win the dino war, right? Right?! Well, you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out. Directed...
