Parents are demanding the school district change its bullying policies after a student poured chocolate milk on their daughter’s head before coming back and punching the girl in the head several times. The student’s parents said that the bullying incident at their daughter’s middle school was caught on camera and they are asking school officials to do something about it. The parents claim that the school officials have swept bullying under the rug for years and said they are embarrassed and infuriated with school leaders. “She got hit in the back of her head multiple times hard. She needed to be seen by a doctor and for a principal or a nurse or for anyone to say she didn’t need to go home, the sense of urgency for her safety was just not there.” the girl’s dad reportedly said.

