Monterey County, CA

Nieto boasts big lead in race for Monterey sheriff, FORTAG could be spared in close race

By Josh Copitch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINAS, Calif. — As the election night vote tallies come to a close, the results of the June 7 primary become clear. While mail-in ballots can still be received for the next seven days - as long as they are postmarked on or before Tuesday - most of the votes have...

Leaders for Monterey County Sheriff and District 2 Supervisors remain hopeful

SALINAS, Calif. — With a commanding lead in the race for Monterey County sheriff, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto hopes she can close out the race and avoid a November runoff. She could become the next sheriff if she gets just over 50% of the vote, and she has just under 49% of the vote currently. There are still thousands of votes yet to be counted.
Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far

(KION-TV)-- Races are still wrapping up along the Central Coast, with several candidates sealing wins and not requiring runoff elections come November. Candidates have to secure more than 50% of votes in local elections to avoid a runoff election in November. Eric Taylor will remain sheriff of San Benito County after securing 67% of the The post Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far appeared first on KION546.
Measure D backers concede defeat after trouncing at the polls

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Supporters of the Santa Cruz County Greenway Initiative have conceded defeat after more than two-thirds of voters rejected Measure D. It would have changed the county's general plan related to the use of the Santa Cruz Branch Rail corridor and removed rail tracks for any future use.
With a runoff expected, District 2 county supervisor quickly turns into a race for second place.

A man in the living room of Glenn Church’s Royal Oaks home asked, “Are you nervous, Glenn?” while awaiting the night’s first election results. “Anxious is the word,” Church replied. Moments later the first results were posted on the Monterey County Elections website. Church was far away in first place, with 33 percent of the vote out of six candidates for county supervisor to represent District 2 in North Monterey County.
Ryan Coonerty: Who will be Santa Cruz's George Washington and three other election hot takes

Ryan Coonerty, outgoing District 3 Santa Cruz County supervisor, offers four insights on Tuesday's election results, along with a bit of wry humor. From the defeat of Measure D to low voter turnout and a historic supervisor runoff, he walks us through the ups and downs of election season and even helps us understand why Santa Cruz today is like Philadelphia circa 1787.
California Primary Election 2022: Latest results for Monterey County, statewide contests

MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County voters have returned their ballots to choose candidates for various state and local offices in the June 7 California Primary Election. According to Monterey County Elections, there are 208,274 registered voters in the county. The latest numbers show that 34,758 ballots have been cast as of Tuesday, representing a 16.69% voter turnout so far.
Annette Yee Steck leads in Monterey County Board of Education special election—for the seat she was ousted from.

A taco Tuesday was the way Annette Yee Steck, who is running for Monterey County Board of Education, started her election night. Her husband and a couple of friends gathered to enjoy some tacos at Carmel Valley Athletic Club. She was wearing comfortable clothes—khaki pants, a dark T-shirt and a blazer. Yee Steck plans for the evening were to watch the results from home with homemade brownies and biscotti and fresh strawberries from the farmers market.
Fire burning near Laguna Seca contained, burned 10 acres

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Update - 2:15 p.m.:. According to Monterey County Regional Fire, the fire burning near Laguna Seca has been contained. Fire officials said the fire burned 10 acres. Crews will remain in the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
More than two-thirds against Measure D in early results

Measure D appeared to be failing soon after the polls closed Tuesday night, with 68% of voters opposing it. As of 8:20pm, 15,704 of the 22,966 votes counted were against the measure. Also called the “Santa Cruz County Greenway Initiative,” this measure would change the county’s General Plan to include...
Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire, the Coast Guard, Monterey Harbor Master and Monterey Police Department rescued a woman east of Wharf two on Wednesday night. Police said they could hear a woman yelling for help who was clinging to a sailboat. They believe she swam from the beach out to the boats. Rescue boats were The post Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat appeared first on KION546.
San Benito County 2022 primary election results

California's primary on June 7 will determine who moves on to the general election this November. But, not all races will move on, some will be decided on Tuesday night. Polls will close at 8 p.m. on the Central Coast, the first batch of votes should be reported before 8:20 p.m. The first results will be mail ballot and early vote ballots processed before Election Day. Election Day ballots will be counted and reported later in the evening.
Longtime Santa Clara County assessor looks to be the winner again

Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update will be 5 p.m. on Friday. Incumbent Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone is resoundingly ahead and looks set to serve his seventh term. Stone has 68.20% of the vote with 124,453 votes, while opponent Andrew Crockett is trailing with 31.80% of the vote with 58,032... The post Longtime Santa Clara County assessor looks to be the winner again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
