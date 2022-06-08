Nieto boasts big lead in race for Monterey sheriff, FORTAG could be spared in close race

SALINAS, Calif. — With a commanding lead in the race for Monterey County sheriff, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto hopes she can close out the race and avoid a November runoff. She could become the next sheriff if she gets just over 50% of the vote, and she has just under 49% of the vote currently. There are still thousands of votes yet to be counted.

