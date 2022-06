The national average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit $5 per gallon today for the first time ever. According to tracking site GasBuddy, the change represents a 66-cent increase over just last month. Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels – over 1 billion gallons – since the start of March amid the global decline in refining due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased summer demand, Gasbuddy noted.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO