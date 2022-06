Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Last night, for the first time in 12 years, there was an NBA Finals game in Boston at TD Garden as our Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. With the series tied at one win a piece, there was not only a lot of hype around not just Boston but New England in general with such an important game being played at home, but also lots of celebrities in the area for the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO