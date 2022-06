NEW YORK - A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles. Authorities say one person was removed from under the vehicle. Two others were also taken to the hospital. Chopper 2 was over the scene in Canarsie, Brooklyn just before 4 p.m. Police say two vehicles ended up on the sidewalk in front of a home. There's no word yet on what caused the accident.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO