Musical Theatre West (MTW) is excited to announce the return of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Grease, to its stage this summer! Fifty years after the original show hit Broadway, MTW’s 2022 production of Grease will tell the classic love story of Danny and Sandy, featuring a talented cast that reflects the diversity of a typical Long Beach high school. This highly anticipated show will preview July 8, with a sizzlin’ summer sock-hop planned for Opening Night, July 9. It runs for select dates through July 24 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of Cal State Long Beach. Tickets range from $20 – $96 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO