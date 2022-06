Enjoy free live concerts this summer at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave., as our Summer Concert Series returns for 2022. All events are held from 6 - 8 p.m., with food truck beginning service at 5 p.m. and musicians performing at 6 p.m. West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Operation Recreation will also join these events with fun kids' activities!

WEST ALLIS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO