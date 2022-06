Today has been a big day for The Last of Us. For starters, the long-rumored remake of The Last of Us was revealed and given a release date today. In addition to this, we got our first look at the upcoming Last of Us multiplayer game. And this was all capped with some information and media for those anticipating The Last of Us TV show from HBO. Primarily, this was realized with our first full look at Joel and Ellie, but eagle-eyed fans also noticed that our first look at Clickers, the series' take on zombies, was also revealed in the process.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO