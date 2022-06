MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist killed in an early morning crash on Madison’s west side earlier this week. Taylor Dunn, 29, of Madison, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the corner of Mineral Point and High Point roads, according to preliminary autopsy results. More testing is underway.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO