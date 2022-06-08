Inland storms fade overnight, muggy & clearing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Our inland storms will fade after sunset. Expect a muggy night with clearing skies. Temperatures will sink down into the upper 70s by early Thursday.

Westerly winds begin tomorrow, that changes our rain patter, we see late morning to mid day coastal showers pushing onshore with our westerly winds. These showers build over our inland counties during the afternoon. The coastline will be drier during the afternoon.

Fewer storms are expected Thursday with highs back in the low 90s. The few storms that do form will still push inland in the afternoon and evening.

A weak cold front pushes south by the end of the week. The front stays well to our north, but it helps to increase the moisture in the atmosphere. Rain chances increase to 50% Friday, 70% Saturday, and 60% on Sunday.

The showers start earlier in the day as well, so afternoon highs won’t be quite as toasty.

Next week looks like typical summer weather with 40% chances of late-day storms and highs in the low 90s.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.