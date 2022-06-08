ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Xander Bogaerts leaves Boston Red Sox’s win because of left shoulder tightness

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited the Red Sox’s 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels on Tuesday because of left shoulder tightness. Franchy Cordero pinch hit for him in the ninth inning. Red Sox...

DAVID PASTRNAK'S AGENT COMMENTS ON RUMOURS OF RIFT BETWEEN HIS CLIENT AND BRUINS' GM DON SWEENEY

With the Boston Bruins firing coach Bruce Cassidy this week, rumours have been circulating that some players are unhappy with the way things are going in Beantown. First, Patrice Bergeron flatly denied rumours that he had a hand in Cassidy being fired. Then, Fluto Shinzawa, who covers the Bruins for The Athletic, quoted a source he said was close to star David Pastrnak as saying Pastrnak was unhappy with how general manager Don Sweeney handled the departures of Torey Krug in 2020 and David Krecji in 2021, and would not re-sign with the team in 2022-23 if Sweeney remained. That would leave Boston to decide whether to trade away a core piece of the team or let him walk as a free agent.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Pastrnak won't re-sign with Bruins with Sweeney as GM

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy is out. That is one of the few known items regarding the Boston Bruins.Team captain Patrice Bergeron is undecided. All-star winger Brad Marchand is on the mend from surgery, as is just-about-fully-bloomed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.With so much uncertainty, some focus has already naturally shifted to David Pastrnak. The right winger is one of the most gifted goal scorers on the planet, but he's also entering the final year of a five-year deal that turned out to be an absolute bargain for Boston. The question now is whether Pastrnak will seek to make as much money...
