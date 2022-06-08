‘Keep an open mind:’ Man claims he didn’t kill pro golfer, 2 others at Cobb County golf course

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of a triple murder at a golf course in Cobb County says he’s innocent.

Bryan Rhoden is charged with killing pro golfer Gene Siller, as well as Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, at Pinetree Country Club last July. He is charged with malice murder, felony murder and kidnapping.

Rhoden took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his innocence.

According to his Instagram post however, he called the charges, “erroneous” and " accusatory.”

“These are words of my own intellect and no one else’s,” Rhoden wrote on Instagram. “Meanwhile, I can be reached via mail or dm. I most definitely appreciate any and all positivity! Love, B.”

Investigators say Rhoden duct-taped and zip-tied Valdez and Pierson before driving them to the golf course, where both victims were found shot to death in the bed of a pickup truck on the 10th hole.

Rhoden is accused of then shooting and killing Siller who just happened to be at the golf course.

Three suspects connected to the triple murder have been formally indicted by a Cobb County grand jury.

Rhoden is facing most of the charges in the 18-count indictment.

A judge is set to be chosen for the case Wednesday morning.

