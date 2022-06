A study finds that complex human childbirth and cognitive abilities are a result of walking upright. Childbirth in humans is much more complex and painful than in great apes. It was long believed that this was a result of humans’ larger brains and the narrow dimensions of the mother’s pelvis. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now used 3D simulations to show that childbirth was also a highly complex process in early hominin species that gave birth to relatively small-brained newborns – with important implications for their cognitive development.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO