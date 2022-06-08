ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. peers lower

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10-year government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower, while caution ahead of overseas central bank meetings and key economic data capped demand for debt.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.240% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.765%.

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday and markets are expecting it to at least lay the groundwork for rapid rate rises, if not begin them with a small hike.

That will be followed by U.S. consumer price data due on Friday and the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee next week.

“Market participants are cautiously awaiting the movement of the U.S. rates following the ECB meeting and the U.S. consumer data, as well as the FOMC,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark funds rate by 50 basis points this month and again in July. Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight after Target Corp warned about excess inventory and said it would cut prices, boosting bets that the worst of inflation may be in the past.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 1.055%. The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.140%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.075%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 149.55, with a trading volume of 17,642 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Wall Street, Global Markets Fall in Wake of Bond Sell-Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pointing to a lower open Tuesday after a bond sell-off fueled anxiety about a possible U.S. economic slowdown, as well as more potentially adverse news from a major retailer. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% and futures for the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bond#Tokyo#U S Treasury#Jgb#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Fomc#U S Federal Reserve#Target Corp
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on U.S. inflation angst

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday as data showing a surge in U.S. consumer prices stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would continue on its aggressive policy tightening path to tame soaring inflation. At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s...
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Mexico president trades barbs with Cuban-American senators

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took swipes at Cuban-American Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Bob Menendez during a regular press conference Wednesday morning, piling on from criticism lobbed in recent days. Lopez Obrador has accused the three senators, and other Cubans living...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

EU drug regulator: mRNA COVID vaccines do not cause absence of menstruation

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Available data suggest that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not cause an absence of menstruation, the European Union's health regulator concluded on Friday. The assessment was prompted by reports of menstrual disorders after receiving one or two shots of either the Moderna (MRNA.O) or the Pfizer-BioNTech...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan PM Kishida unveils shift to 'realistic' diplomacy

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled what he called a shift to "realistic" diplomacy on Friday to help his country tackle the dangers it faces in a world shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The Kishida Vision for Peace will strengthen Japan's diplomacy and security,"...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy