Peddler's License Information

Student and staff safety is a top priority for the Aiken County Board of Education. During a meeting on June 7, school board members discussed revisions to the student code of conduct with much of the discussion centering around punishments for different violations. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services for Aiken County Public School District, said there has been an increase in extreme behavior in the schools.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO