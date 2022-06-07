ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

Peddler's License Information

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll peddlers desiring to do business within the City of Waynesboro...

City of Augusta Pools Open for Public Use

The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has opened city pools and the Splash Pad. The Jones Pool, 1617 Holley Street. Open Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Fleming Pool, 1941 Lumpkin Road. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Splash Pad, 1866...
AUGUSTA, GA
Waynesboro, GA
Government
City
Waynesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Post and Courier

Aiken County school board updates student code of conduct

Student and staff safety is a top priority for the Aiken County Board of Education. During a meeting on June 7, school board members discussed revisions to the student code of conduct with much of the discussion centering around punishments for different violations. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services for Aiken County Public School District, said there has been an increase in extreme behavior in the schools.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Advance Voting Begins Monday for GA Runoffs

Advance voting begins Monday, June 13, for Georgia’s runoff elections that are set for June 21. In Richmond County, Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson are in a runoff for the mayor’s office. There are also two Augusta Commission seats on the runoff ballot. Statewide, there are runoffs for...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Even in need of fixes, community center to host early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Henry Brigham Community Center is old, rundown and in need of repair. But leaders say every time the city gets a bid for how much renovations would cost, it goes up. Commissioners decided not to spend more money to make those repairs. And in...
AUGUSTA, GA
#City Hall
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah to condemn historic Evergreen Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The condition of the historic Evergreen Cemetery has been a sore spot for some Savannah families for several years.  WSAV News 3 spoke to one person who says he hasn’t been able to find his parents’ graves for the past three years. “I don’t normally get upset, but this is very […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Train derailment near Columbia Nitrogen Road, Bobby Jones Expy in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CSX Officials are on the scene of a train derailment . The incident occurred Friday morning near Columbia Nitrogen Road under I-520 in Augusta. No injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials were released. CSX Officials released the following statement: Early this morning, a CSX […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Train derailed near I-520 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The scene is located between Sand Bar Ferry Rd. and an I-520 overpass. DSM Chemicals, Atlantic Dry Ice, Nutrien Augusta Nitrogen, and Potash Fertilizer are all located in the vicinity. Kimberly Clark is located in nearby Beech Island. CSX released a statement Friday afternoon:. “Early this...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

North Augusta residents dealing with water discoloration

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – Discolored water has North Augusta residents asking some vital questions. According to the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook page, there is a major discussion about people finding the water in their toilets and showers being brown and orange. The City of North Augusta posted this statement in regards of the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Politics
WJBF

“I am offended, I am truly offended,” Sheriff Williams responds to claims of misusing funds from local paper

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams publicly addressing allegations made in a county newspaper about him refusing to turn over more than 400 thousand dollars in grant money to county commissioners. He says he’s not turning over that money awarded to the sheriff’s office because the county commissioners were not a part of any talks, […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Market in The Alley returns to downtown Aiken

Peaches and pooches are easy to find this month on Thursday evenings in The Alley, with several local farmers adding their produce to the items offered for sale at the weekly Market in The Alley gatherings. The market will be held Thursdays throughout the month of June and coincides with Amp The Alley.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Back to Badge Car Show Saturday in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — This weekend you have a chance to show your support for the men and women who serve us on a daily basis and have a little fun in the process. The Back to Badge Car Show is happening at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Grovetown on Saturday, June 11. Registration starts […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WSAV News 3

Some Savannah teachers concerned about not getting tax refunds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As many as 30 employees of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools have been teachers lamenting on social media that they have not received tax refunds this year and no help seems to be forthcoming. Many of those concerned are teachers. One teacher says she filed her return in January and was told […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter announces bid for Savannah mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter has officially announced she will run for mayor of Savannah. Gibson-Carter confirmed her bid for mayor in a tweet on Thursday, saying “On June 8th, with my family, I declared my intent to become the 68th MAYOR of the City of Savannah.” The alderwoman previously […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

New development coming to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new development could be headed to North Augusta on a busy highway. “It’s been growing, and it’s starting to get close and closer to home,” Randy Turner told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about growth in the area. Turner moved from south Augusta to the Pineview Estates […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

