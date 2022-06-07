Peddler's License Information

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF)– Wednesday was another chance for Columbia County residents to weigh in on potential special purpose local option sales tax projects. Columbia County Manager Scott Johnson says the county has been using SPLOSTs to improve the area since the mid 90s. Now, the current special projects are almost complete so they’re looking at new […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - City leaders were supposed to have their first contract negotiation meeting with EMS Provider Gold Cross on Friday. It ended up happening without Gold Cross present after the city determined the meeting had to be done in public. Commissioner Ben Hasan tells FOX54 that decision came...
The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department has opened city pools and the Splash Pad. The Jones Pool, 1617 Holley Street. Open Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Fleming Pool, 1941 Lumpkin Road. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Splash Pad, 1866...
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Several renters at the Landings at 237 apartments in August are getting a non renewal of lease letter and given a month to vacate the property. Talesha Jacobs is a single mom with five children between the ages of 6 and 11. She holds down two jobs to be able to afford […]
North Augusta’s single largest development project now in the pipeline is once more coming before the planning commission and in a way that signals the developer’s hard intention to build on acreage that has lain fallow since it was set aside for development more than 20 years ago.
Student and staff safety is a top priority for the Aiken County Board of Education. During a meeting on June 7, school board members discussed revisions to the student code of conduct with much of the discussion centering around punishments for different violations. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services for Aiken County Public School District, said there has been an increase in extreme behavior in the schools.
Advance voting begins Monday, June 13, for Georgia’s runoff elections that are set for June 21. In Richmond County, Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson are in a runoff for the mayor’s office. There are also two Augusta Commission seats on the runoff ballot. Statewide, there are runoffs for...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Henry Brigham Community Center is old, rundown and in need of repair. But leaders say every time the city gets a bid for how much renovations would cost, it goes up. Commissioners decided not to spend more money to make those repairs. And in...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The condition of the historic Evergreen Cemetery has been a sore spot for some Savannah families for several years. WSAV News 3 spoke to one person who says he hasn’t been able to find his parents’ graves for the past three years. “I don’t normally get upset, but this is very […]
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CSX Officials are on the scene of a train derailment . The incident occurred Friday morning near Columbia Nitrogen Road under I-520 in Augusta. No injuries have been reported and no hazardous materials were released. CSX Officials released the following statement: Early this morning, a CSX […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The scene is located between Sand Bar Ferry Rd. and an I-520 overpass. DSM Chemicals, Atlantic Dry Ice, Nutrien Augusta Nitrogen, and Potash Fertilizer are all located in the vicinity. Kimberly Clark is located in nearby Beech Island. CSX released a statement Friday afternoon:. “Early this...
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – Discolored water has North Augusta residents asking some vital questions. According to the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook page, there is a major discussion about people finding the water in their toilets and showers being brown and orange. The City of North Augusta posted this statement in regards of the […]
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams publicly addressing allegations made in a county newspaper about him refusing to turn over more than 400 thousand dollars in grant money to county commissioners. He says he’s not turning over that money awarded to the sheriff’s office because the county commissioners were not a part of any talks, […]
Peaches and pooches are easy to find this month on Thursday evenings in The Alley, with several local farmers adding their produce to the items offered for sale at the weekly Market in The Alley gatherings. The market will be held Thursdays throughout the month of June and coincides with Amp The Alley.
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — This weekend you have a chance to show your support for the men and women who serve us on a daily basis and have a little fun in the process. The Back to Badge Car Show is happening at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Grovetown on Saturday, June 11. Registration starts […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As many as 30 employees of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools have been teachers lamenting on social media that they have not received tax refunds this year and no help seems to be forthcoming. Many of those concerned are teachers. One teacher says she filed her return in January and was told […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA ( WJBF) — Kenneth Spikes remembers the night shots rang out behind his home in Sandersville during a Freaknik themed concert at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park. ” Bullets could have come right through my house and I’m pretty sure it could have gone right thorough my house because the type of guns […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter has officially announced she will run for mayor of Savannah. Gibson-Carter confirmed her bid for mayor in a tweet on Thursday, saying “On June 8th, with my family, I declared my intent to become the 68th MAYOR of the City of Savannah.” The alderwoman previously […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new development could be headed to North Augusta on a busy highway. “It’s been growing, and it’s starting to get close and closer to home,” Randy Turner told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about growth in the area. Turner moved from south Augusta to the Pineview Estates […]
