ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 02:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Muskogee The Flood Advisory continues for the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 12:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Panama. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, moderate flooding of agricultural lands occurs between Shady Point and Arkoma. Williams Road east of Panama and some local farm roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 32.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northeastern Montgomery County in western Arkansas Central Scott County in western Arkansas * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 2 to 3 hours. While the heaviest rainfall has ended...it will take some time for this water to run off. As a result...flash flooding is expected to continue or begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waldron, Muddy Creek WMA, Fourche Valley, Cardiff, Oliver, Avant, Chula, Bluffton, Harvey, Gibbs, Story, Washita, Cedar Creek, Briggsville, Wing, Fannie, Onyx, Fourche Mountain Recreation Area, Mt Tabor and Winfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy