Miami, FL

National Rosé Day at Negroni 6/7/22


 2 days ago

Internationally renowned Latin American brand, Negroni, with a popular location in Midtown Miami, features a variety of international dishes and offers a delectable selection of rolls, nigiris, and more. To celebrate...





DJ Slick at Alton Food Hall on Saturday, June 11th 6/11/22

On Saturday, June 11th DJ Slick 305 will be on the 1s and 2s at Alton Food Hall from 6pm – 10pm. Alton Food Hall is the latest food hall concept to debut in Miami Beach, with over 160 seats, both indoors and outdoors, officially opening April 30. Designed with locals in mind, this modern space inspired by classic Miami showcases a range of local favorites as well as a handful of stand-out national champions, promising to establish itself as the “go-to” spot that locals and visitors alike seek to tame their cravings or grab a refreshing innovative cocktail. Vendors include local and international concepts such as Dumpling King, Jugo Boss, Stoned Soup, Moonbowls, Poke House, Nude Pita, Sashiro, Shimuja, Don Pan, Los Quesudos,Tacos & Tattoos, Golden Burgers, Miami’s Very Own, Fatto Bene, Crunly, alongside national champions including Wingstop. The establishment’s focal bar goes by the name ‘Airmail’ and draws inspiration from the historic rum-based cocktail as well as Cuba’s first international flight-based postal service which originated in the 1930s.
MIAMI, FL


Blue Scholars Fundraiser, Silent Auction & International Ocean Film Festival at W South Beach 6/11/22

Blue Scholars Fundraiser, Silent Auction & International Ocean Film Festival at W South Beach. In honor of World Ocean Day 2022, Blue Scholars Initiative and ARTSail present the second Annual World Ocean Weekend Celebration on June 11th and 12th at the newly renovated W South Beach. On Saturday evening, Blue Scholars Initiative hosts a ticketed-poolside fundraiser to celebrate three years of achievements, connecting South Florida youth to Biscayne Bay and the marine ecosystem. The fundraiser will drive support for the 2022-’23 school year. The dinner party will be followed by a silent auction and 90-minute screening program of ocean-focused films, by the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival.
MIAMI BEACH, FL


Official Panda Pancakes Grand Opening in Doral this June 12th! 6/12/22

Official Panda Pancakes Grand Opening in Doral this June 12th!. Panda Pancakes is excited to announce that its Official Grand Opening for its Doral location is on Sunday, June 12th starting at 10 a.m. In celebration of the grand opening, Panda Pancakes will be giving out free “OG” Pancakes for the first 100 guests (dippings and toppings are excluded) from 11 a.m. until sold out.
DORAL, FL


Larry's Ice Cream's Super-Sized, NJ-Boardwalk-Inspired Comfort Foods and Super-Cool Desserts Are Blazing a Trends-Packed Trail to Boca Raton 6/13/22

Boca Raton, Florida—June 8, 2022–Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
BOCA RATON, FL


Pride Month Bingo at Dogfish Head Miami 6/15/22, 6/22/22, 6/29/22

Dogfish Head Miami is celebrating Pride Month with a special edition Drag Bingo every Wednesday during the month of June, benefiting LGTBQ+ organizations. Join Dogfish Head Miami on June 15, June 22 and June 29 from 6-8 p.m. for a free game of bingo, opportunities to win special prizes and live tunes from DJ Hottpants, with an extended happy hour until 8 p.m. Each week, a portion of the proceeds from Pride Bingo Night will benefit different LGBTQ+ organizations including: Unity Coalition (June 15), TransSocial (June 22) and Amnesty International (June 29).
MIAMI, FL

