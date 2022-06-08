National Rosé Day at Negroni 6/7/22

On Saturday, June 11th DJ Slick 305 will be on the 1s and 2s at Alton Food Hall from 6pm – 10pm. Alton Food Hall is the latest food hall concept to debut in Miami Beach, with over 160 seats, both indoors and outdoors, officially opening April 30. Designed with locals in mind, this modern space inspired by classic Miami showcases a range of local favorites as well as a handful of stand-out national champions, promising to establish itself as the “go-to” spot that locals and visitors alike seek to tame their cravings or grab a refreshing innovative cocktail. Vendors include local and international concepts such as Dumpling King, Jugo Boss, Stoned Soup, Moonbowls, Poke House, Nude Pita, Sashiro, Shimuja, Don Pan, Los Quesudos,Tacos & Tattoos, Golden Burgers, Miami’s Very Own, Fatto Bene, Crunly, alongside national champions including Wingstop. The establishment’s focal bar goes by the name ‘Airmail’ and draws inspiration from the historic rum-based cocktail as well as Cuba’s first international flight-based postal service which originated in the 1930s.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO