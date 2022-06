A British base jumper has been killed after his parachute failed to open.Dylan Morris Roberts, 33, died during the accident in the Italian Alps on Friday – just a day after an Australian was killed in a similar incident.The former skydiving instructor was reportedly with a group of five friends in the popular hiking area of Monte Brento in the northern region of Trentino when he jumped from a height of 800m.He is said to have jumped from a spot known locally as “Happy Birthday” at about 7am but hit the side of the mountain after falling for about 200m,...

