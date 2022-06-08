ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

DJ Slick at Alton Food Hall on Saturday, June 11th 6/11/22

 2 days ago

On Saturday, June 11th DJ Slick 305 will be on the 1s and 2s at Alton Food Hall from 6pm – 10pm. Alton Food Hall is the latest food hall concept to debut in Miami Beach, with...

Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's once again time to deck yourself out in your best Pride lewks. Wynwood Pride may be a few years old, but it has already cemented its status as a must-attend June event. This year's musical lineup includes performances by Marina (FKA Marina and the Diamonds), Azealia Banks, Cupcakke, and Slayyyter. Also on the bill are drag performances by Rupaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki and fan favorite Gottmilk. The musical festival takes place over two days, with a neighborhood takeover occurring on Sunday as local businesses stage special LGBTQ+ programming. 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodpride.com. Tickets cost $50 to $150 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Miami New Times

Here Are the Miami Restaurants Included in Florida's Michelin Guide

This evening, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando was the scene of the official announcement of which restaurants would be included in the first-ever Michelin Guide in Florida — specifically the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The world-renowned guide was established in Europe when the Michelin Tire Company published a series...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

National Rosé Day at Negroni 6/7/22

Internationally renowned Latin American brand, Negroni, with a popular location in Midtown Miami, features a variety of international dishes and offers a delectable selection of rolls, nigiris, and more. To celebrate National Rosé Day, Negroni will feature Rosé cocktail specials such as the brunch Rossini Raspberry Cordial, Prosecco ($12). During happy hour from 4-7 p.m., there will be additional $8 specials including Pink Flamingo and Chapelle Gordone by the glass as well as Negroni Rosato cocktails. Sponsored by Pommery, other exclusive offers tied to the holiday include a Pommery POP Rosé Champagne pairing ($28) which includes two Blue Point oysters made with pickled onion, ikura and mini cilantro. For oyster aficionados, a half-dozen oyster selection will also be available ($18). Guests can visit OpenTable to make their reservation.
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Real History of the 305

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Dandy Shandy Puts Bounty Killer Center Stage in Miami

[MIAMI] – The Dandy Shandy event welcomed a few thousand revelers into Miami Marine Stadium for yet another historic night of upscale Caribbean vibes on Friday May 27, 2022, and neither rain or the United States immigration could kill the historic moments that took place at America’s largest and baddest 90’s Dancehall party.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Official Panda Pancakes Grand Opening in Doral this June 12th! 6/12/22

Official Panda Pancakes Grand Opening in Doral this June 12th!. Panda Pancakes is excited to announce that its Official Grand Opening for its Doral location is on Sunday, June 12th starting at 10 a.m. In celebration of the grand opening, Panda Pancakes will be giving out free “OG” Pancakes for the first 100 guests (dippings and toppings are excluded) from 11 a.m. until sold out.
DORAL, FL
Best of South Florida

Get "Thanksgiving on a roll" any time of year at the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning sandwiches, has opened a new location in North Miami Beach. The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Larry’s Ice Cream’s Super-Sized, NJ-Boardwalk-Inspired Comfort Foods and Super-Cool Desserts Are Blazing a Trends-Packed Trail to Boca Raton 6/13/22

Boca Raton, Florida—June 8, 2022–Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
BOCA RATON, FL
Narcity USA

3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City

The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
sflcn.com

Taste Of The Caribbean Islands Returns to Miramar at Vizcaya Park

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar will celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in June with its new and improved signature event, Taste of the Caribbean Islands. This year’s event will feature a Book & Art Fair, Culinary Demos, Food Fest, and a Live Concert at Miramar’s Vizcaya Park located at 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027 on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
MIRAMAR, FL
WFLA

Florida Burger King employee throws drinks at customers during argument, video shows

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A confrontation at south Florida Burger King ended in controversy after an employee threw drinks at customers going through the drive-thru. It was all caught on video that was obtained by NBC 6. According to NBC Miami, it all started Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. when Melody Gomez and her boyfriend […]
Miami New Times

Sedano's Supermarkets Celebrates 60 Years in Miami

When people think about Miami, they often conjure images of sun-drenched beaches, tropical drinks, beat-blasting nightclubs, and — now more than ever — a growing roster of Latin-themed fare. Miami's Hispanic culture continues to be this city's most defining element. It's been the inspiration behind a number of...
MIAMI, FL
vigourtimes.com

Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
MIAMI, FL
tmpresale.com

No Limit Reunion Tour in Sunrise, FL Sep 16, 2022 – pre-sale code

The newest No Limit Reunion Tour presale password is now on our site: Everyone with this pre-sale information will have a great opportunity to get sweet seats before anyone else!!!. This could very well be the last opportunity ever to see No Limit Reunion Tour live in Sunrise!!. No Limit...
SUNRISE, FL
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
MIAMI, FL
purewow.com

The 13 Best LGBTQ+ and Gay Bars in Miami

South Florida is home to one of the most vibrant LGBTQ+ scenes in the country—so it’s no wonder Miami and its surrounding neighborhoods are brimming with dozens of gay bars, restaurants and nightclubs. From happy hour to live music to next-level drag performances, add these 13 LGBTQ+ spots to your must-visit list.
MIAMI, FL

