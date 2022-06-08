DJ Slick at Alton Food Hall on Saturday, June 11th 6/11/22

It's once again time to deck yourself out in your best Pride lewks. Wynwood Pride may be a few years old, but it has already cemented its status as a must-attend June event. This year's musical lineup includes performances by Marina (FKA Marina and the Diamonds), Azealia Banks, Cupcakke, and Slayyyter. Also on the bill are drag performances by Rupaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki and fan favorite Gottmilk. The musical festival takes place over two days, with a neighborhood takeover occurring on Sunday as local businesses stage special LGBTQ+ programming. 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodpride.com. Tickets cost $50 to $150 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

1 DAY AGO