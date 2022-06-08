DJ Slick at Alton Food Hall on Saturday, June 11th 6/11/22

Internationally renowned Latin American brand, Negroni, with a popular location in Midtown Miami, features a variety of international dishes and offers a delectable selection of rolls, nigiris, and more. To celebrate National Rosé Day, Negroni will feature Rosé cocktail specials such as the brunch Rossini Raspberry Cordial, Prosecco ($12). During happy hour from 4-7 p.m., there will be additional $8 specials including Pink Flamingo and Chapelle Gordone by the glass as well as Negroni Rosato cocktails. Sponsored by Pommery, other exclusive offers tied to the holiday include a Pommery POP Rosé Champagne pairing ($28) which includes two Blue Point oysters made with pickled onion, ikura and mini cilantro. For oyster aficionados, a half-dozen oyster selection will also be available ($18). Guests can visit OpenTable to make their reservation.
Comments / 0