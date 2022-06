(Chicago Popular) — – Welcome to the Chicago News. The subject of this news is Refuse to win at the table and wait for the opponent stuck in traffic. A beautiful story of sport and fair play comes on Italian kickboxing championshipswhich were held at PalaInvent of Jesolo (Venice). A very young athlete he returned the gold medal he won at the table, because he wanted to wait for his opponent, who was stuck in trafficand then, play the match in the ring.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO