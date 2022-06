Rafael Nadal has been dealing with a foot injury for almost two decades! The Spaniard has learned to live with it over the years, although it has been bothering him a lot in the last 12 months. Nadal needed injections to endure the efforts at Roland Garros and claim the 22nd Major title, although he is unsure about his future if the pain remains at this level.

TENNIS ・ 7 HOURS AGO