5 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2022

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company CPB to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares rose 0.6% to $46.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX said the U.S. FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend that the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) for individuals aged 18 years and over. Novavax shares jumped 22.1% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. ABM shares rose 0.3% to $50.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Verint Systems Inc. VRNT reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Verint Systems shares gained 0.7% to $52.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. THO to post quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares rose 1.7% to $77.50 in after-hours trading.

