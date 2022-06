Since 2001, Rafael Nadal has been tormenting tennis players on the court throughout the world's best tournaments. According to ATP Tour, the Majorcan has won 92 titles in his career and lost 38 finals. He is one of the most successful players in the history of modern tennis. In total, at the age of 36, thanks to his 1,058victories, Nadal has amassed $125 million in prize money, according to Forbes.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO