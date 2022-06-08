Gananda School Officials Meet With Parents After Lockdowns

Two Tompkins County teenagers have been arrested for allegedly making a “kill list” at their school. According to the sheriff’s office, students at Lansing High school heard and saw two other students discussing and creating a “kill list” that would include various people, including a fellow student. The Sheriff’s Office states the school is not at risk as neither teen has access to firearms. The 15-year-old will have his felony charge of making a terroristic threat handled in juvenile court, while the 16-year-old facing the same charge will be tried as an adult.
HOLLEY, N.Y. — A physical altercation between two Holley Middle School students last week is sparking concern. One parent believes her child was targeted because he was wearing a Pride flag. River Perrin was born a girl, but now identifies as a boy. Robayn Perrin says because of that,...
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District Board of Education passed a measure Tuesday which would force students to lock up their phones during class. Under the new policy, every student in grades 6 through 12 would have to put their phone in a Yondr pouch every morning. The magnetically-sealed pouches could only […]
The landmark legislative package signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this week is aimed at strengthening the state’s gun laws. One part of the package includes the requirement of microstamping ammunition. The Monroe County Crime Laboratory examines evidence and has the technology that can link a gun casing to...
Ithaca Police Department has announced the launch of the IPD Community Dashboard. The data provided is designed to allow the public to gain a better understanding the types and volume of calls officers respond to. You can also provide feedback and suggestions on the page. The IPD Community Dashboard can...
A Palmyra woman was charged while incarcerated. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cierra J. Smith, 23, of Palmyra for harassment. Smith is an incarcerated individual at the Ontario County Jail. On June 7, she became upset and spit in the face of an Ontario County Correctional Officer.
More needs to be done to provide mental health training to school staff – that’s State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s message. According to a report issued by his office, of the 20 school districts audited, 18 of them either didn’t provide mental health training or provided training lacking recommended components.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Dominic Pezzola from Rochester is now facing the most serious charge filed from the January 6th insurrection. Just hours before the first prime time hearing of the January 6th committee, Pezzola and four fellow accused Proud Boys members were charged with seditious conspiracy. Seditious conspiracy is defined as "a crime... of conspiring against the authority or legitimacy of the state. As a form of sedition, it has been described as a serious but lesser counterpart to treason."
State police are thanking the public for their help in finding a missing Oswego County man. Troopers have announced Daniel Wahl has been found in good health. Wahl was reported missing June 5th, having last been seen in the Town of Salina after parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road. Get...
MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police said a Fairport man was arrested after he was target shooting and accidentally hit an apartment window near the Hill Cumorah complex in Machester on Wednesday. Michael Bushart, 23, was arrested for reckless endangerment and was arraigned on Thursday morning. Troopers...
33 months in prison was the sentence handed down to an Ithaca man arrested back in August on gun and drug charges. William Marshall was ordered to give up the more than 34-THOUSAND dollars in drug money located by police during the execution of a search warrant at his home last August. A semi-automatic pistol that was loaded was also found.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a City of Rochester man on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Williamson Court for Failure to Appear. Deputies arrested Daniel M. Desano, age 22, of Lochner Place in the City of Rochester for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Unlicensed Operator and a Plate Lamp Violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in November of 2020, where it is alleged that Desano failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance.
An 8th-grader at Gananda Middle School is facing charges for the scare at school last week. Deputies say the student sent texts to the county's 911 system reporting a person with a gun attempting a kidnapping. New York State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department responded. Investigators set up a barrier to keep parents from getting too close to the school before the scene was secure. The school was placed on lockout. The student is charged with falsely reporting an incident.
