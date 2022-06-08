Gananda School Officials Meet With Parents After Lockdowns

Two Tompkins County teenagers have been arrested for allegedly making a “kill list” at their school. According to the sheriff’s office, students at Lansing High school heard and saw two other students discussing and creating a “kill list” that would include various people, including a fellow student. The Sheriff’s Office states the school is not at risk as neither teen has access to firearms. The 15-year-old will have his felony charge of making a terroristic threat handled in juvenile court, while the 16-year-old facing the same charge will be tried as an adult.

LANSING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO