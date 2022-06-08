ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

QPD Blotter for June 8, 2022

 2 days ago

Stanley O Whelan (67) Ursa, IL for Driving While License Suspended at Front & Bob...

Local 4 WHBF

One dead in UTV accident

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the […]
khqa.com

Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Griggsville Woman Arrested For Drug Charges in Pleasant Hill Traffic Stop

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
newschannel20.com

Brother James Court closing after 47 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Brother James Court is closing its doors for good after 47 years of serving the community. The president of the Brother James Court Board says the closure is due to the difficulty in finding qualified staff to care for residents, the COVID-19 pandemic, finances, and the remote location of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Three Men Arrested For Running From Police on Motorcycles

Three men were arrested after multiple agencies attempted to stop them on motorcycles early this morning. Jacksonville Police attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcycles at Morton and Main at 11:08 last night. Officers had received reports of motorcycles revving engines and traveling over the speed limit through town. The motorcycles fled the Jacksonville Police attempting the stop. Jacksonville Police did not pursue the motorcycles.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
khqa.com

City of Hannibal has new police chief

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal has a new top cop. The Hannibal City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Jacob Nacke as the city's new Chief of Police. Nacke has been around law enforcement his entire life. His father was an officer, and he has a master's...
HANNIBAL, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

06/07/22 – 8:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5100 block of Avenue O. 06/07/22 – 10:34 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 3100 block of Avenue H. 06/07/22...
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Missouri man arrested in Hannibal's largest fentanyl seizure

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after a large amount of both cut and uncut fentanyl was found in a hotel room. The investigation began Tuesday after the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) noticed two young children left unattended in a car at a hotel in the 3600 block of McMasters.
HANNIBAL, MO
wlds.com

Two Hurt In West Morton Avenue Crash

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue at mid-day today. A caller advised of a two vehicle collision with airbag deployment and injuries at 11:11 this morning in front of the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller had told police that they believed the drivers of both vehicles to be elderly.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
washingtonlatest.com

Worker melted in half after falling into vat of molten iron

An Ilinois man died instantly after tripping and partially falling into a vat of molten iron. Steven Dierkes, 39, from Peoria, who was working alongside a crucible at iron-melting factory Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry died due to an “occupational accident” last Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins said.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Cause of Hannibal church fire undetermined

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The cause of a Hannibal church that went up in flames on Tuesday is undetermined, according to investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. The Hannibal Fire Department said because of extensive...
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa felon sentenced on ammunition charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was sentenced to prison last week on an ammunition charge. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that Kaleb Alan Shannan, 22, of Burlington, was sentenced to nine years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
BURLINGTON, IA
WAND TV

Man found guilty of murder to serve decades in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man will serve decades in prison for a 2017 Springfield murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner of Springfield, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, admitted on March 16 to killing John Laprice Morgan, 26. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 38 years behind bars. Authorities...
wlds.com

Johnson Still Unfit For Trial, Further Status Set for August

A Jacksonville man currently in the Department of Human Services is still unfit for trial. 38 year old Larry D. Johnson was scheduled to appear in Morgan County Court this afternoon but had his presence excused. Johnson was found unfit to stand trial for the second time after an evaluation by Dr. Terry Killian in September of last year.
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Caterpillar worker 'killed instantly' in foundry accident

A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
MAPLETON, IL

