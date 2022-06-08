QPD Blotter for June 8, 2022

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the […]
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
A Galesburg man was arraigned in Knox County Circuit Court after the Attorney General’s office alleged he falsified information on the FOID card application he submitted to the Illinois State Police (ISP). Jalen J. Harris, age 23, was charged with two counts of violating the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by […]
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Brother James Court is closing its doors for good after 47 years of serving the community. The president of the Brother James Court Board says the closure is due to the difficulty in finding qualified staff to care for residents, the COVID-19 pandemic, finances, and the remote location of the building.
Galesburg Police on Friday night (June 3rd) were dispatched to Walmart for a report of internal theft. Officers met with loss prevention specialists at the store who said 21-year-old Stephane Massamba of Galesburg was seen on video only scanning certain items at a self-checkout. Some of the items Massamba did...
Three men were arrested after multiple agencies attempted to stop them on motorcycles early this morning. Jacksonville Police attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcycles at Morton and Main at 11:08 last night. Officers had received reports of motorcycles revving engines and traveling over the speed limit through town. The motorcycles fled the Jacksonville Police attempting the stop. Jacksonville Police did not pursue the motorcycles.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal has a new top cop. The Hannibal City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Jacob Nacke as the city's new Chief of Police. Nacke has been around law enforcement his entire life. His father was an officer, and he has a master's...
06/07/22 – 8:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5100 block of Avenue O. 06/07/22 – 10:34 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a hit & run in the 3100 block of Avenue H. 06/07/22...
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after a large amount of both cut and uncut fentanyl was found in a hotel room. The investigation began Tuesday after the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) noticed two young children left unattended in a car at a hotel in the 3600 block of McMasters.
Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue at mid-day today. A caller advised of a two vehicle collision with airbag deployment and injuries at 11:11 this morning in front of the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller had told police that they believed the drivers of both vehicles to be elderly.
An Ilinois man died instantly after tripping and partially falling into a vat of molten iron. Steven Dierkes, 39, from Peoria, who was working alongside a crucible at iron-melting factory Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry died due to an “occupational accident” last Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins said.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The cause of a Hannibal church that went up in flames on Tuesday is undetermined, according to investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. The Hannibal Fire Department said because of extensive...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was sentenced to prison last week on an ammunition charge. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that Kaleb Alan Shannan, 22, of Burlington, was sentenced to nine years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man will serve decades in prison for a 2017 Springfield murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner of Springfield, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, admitted on March 16 to killing John Laprice Morgan, 26. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 38 years behind bars. Authorities...
A Jacksonville man currently in the Department of Human Services is still unfit for trial. 38 year old Larry D. Johnson was scheduled to appear in Morgan County Court this afternoon but had his presence excused. Johnson was found unfit to stand trial for the second time after an evaluation by Dr. Terry Killian in September of last year.
According to a report from WCIA, the Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) issued eight citations and two fines to the Beardstown (IL) Fire Department (BFD) after it concluded the department violated standards at a fire last year that injured three members. On...
A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
