The Los Angeles Angels desperately need a win to avoid losing 15 in a row. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Angels prediction and pick. These two teams are heading in completely opposite directions. The Red Sox (30-27) are looking for the 4-game sweep over the Angels (27-31) while the Halos are just trying to win a game. It’s been 14 straight losses for the Angels who started out the season on fire. To make matters even more depressing, Mike Trout is banged up again and missed last night’s game. It’s a groin injury for the star who is just day-to-day right now. Let’s see what happens in the late-night matchup.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO