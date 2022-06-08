ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

Three Separate Rescue Efforts on Mt. Shasta in One Day—Four Injured, One Dead

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, June 6, 2022, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) coordinated three separate rescue efforts in the area of Avalanche Gulch on Mount Shasta involving five injured climbers, all of whom were airlifted to nearby hospitals. Of...

mendofever.com

Comments / 1

