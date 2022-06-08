ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-Ever ‘Hog Farm Hideaway’ Brings Legal Cannabis to Inaugural Laytonville Festival

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a press release issued by the Hog Farm Hideaway:. Mendocino Cannabis Resource Events (MCREvents) is proud to announce the launching of the Kind Bud Lounge Cannabis Club, in agreement with Shooting Star Events. The legal cannabis lounge and retail sales area is a part of Shooting Star’s new...

mendofever.com

