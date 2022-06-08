What we know about fast-forming tornadoes that hit Kansas City on Wednesday morning

This is a developing story and will continue to update

4 p.m. update

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in northeast Jackson County, near Buckner, Missouri, overnight.

The tornado traveled nine miles and grew to a maximum width of 200 yards. It produced winds up to 115 mph, according to the weather service.

About 16,000 Kansas City area residents are still without power following last night’s storm, according to the Evergy power outage map .

1 p.m. update

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri, overnight.

The tornado produced winds of 100 mph. It traveled 14 miles and grew to a maximum width of 125 yards, according to the weather service.

Some residents said they received little warning as the storm moved through the metro area. The Kansas City, Missouri, emergency alert systems were working properly during the overnight storm , according to Christopher Carroll, emergency planner with Kansas City’s Office of Emergency Management.

In less populated areas, it’s easier to see a rotation forming and a tornado approaching, he said, leaving people with more time to prepare. Last night, rotation formed over more populated areas, which meant there was less warning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, weather alert system is driven by the National Weather Service, Carroll said. When the weather service issues a tornado warning, fire dispatchers in Kansas City turn on the sirens for the affected area, typically within one minute of receiving the alert.

11 a.m. update

In Leawood, downed trees, tree limbs and power lines closed 95th Street between Mission Road and Lee Boulevard, Leawood police said Wednesday morning. Several side streets in the surrounding area are also closed because they are not passable to through traffic.

Because of the amount of debris that needs to be removed, the closures may last through rush hour on Wednesday, Leawood police said. Drivers who normally use 95th Street are advised to take 83rd or 103rd streets.

In Lenexa, downed power lines closed Pflumm Road between Santa Fe Trail Drive and 95th Street, the city said Wednesday morning .

The Evergy power outage map shows that nearly 33,000 people in the Kansas City metro area remain without power.

8 a.m. update

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said a damage survey team was being dispatched to the area hit hardest by the storm, from 95th Street in Lenexa to Buckner, in eastern Jackson County, Missouri. About five or six small tornadoes formed as the storm’s line moved east, meteorologist in charge Julie Adolphson said, but that number is still being confirmed by the team. The tornadoes were brief in nature and did not have a long track.

The Independence Police Department said 7 Highway from 24 Highway to 78 Highway was blocked because of downed trees . Authorities advised drivers to use an alternative route such as Little Blue Parkway.

About 50,000 customers had power outages just before 8 a.m., according to Evergy.

5 a.m. update

By 5 a.m., cleanup efforts began around the metro, including in Lee’s Summit, where police put out an initial damage report to media.

“The storm caused damage to tree limbs, a few downed power lines and blew around loose objects but caused no significant structural damage,” the news release read. “Daylight will allow for a better assessment of the damage.”

The most significant known damage in Lee’s Summit just before sunrise Wednesday was a house fire near Northeast Jamestown Drive and Northeast Freehold Court. Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to a blaze that began in an attic as the result of a lightning strike. The fire was under control by 2:20 a.m., police said.

A fallen tree leans on a house near the corner of 95th and Glenwood in Overland Park, Kansas, early in the morning on June 8, 2022, after a suspected tornado struck. Luke Johnson/ljohnson@kcstar.com

3:40 a.m. update

No injuries or major structural damage have been reported from the storms, a Kansas City police dispatcher said at 3:30 a.m.

Near 95th and Mission Road, power crews were seen driving around checking equipment, reported Star photojournalist Luke Johnson. Some police and fire units are in the area.

Workers put out flares on 95th Street in Leawood, KS early in the morning on June 8, 2022, after a suspected tornado struck. Luke Johnson/ljohnson@kcstar.com

KCUR’s Sam Zeff posted a photo residents clearing debris in Leawood.

3 a.m. update

The damage inflicted by the tornado that moved through Johnson County appears concentrated along 95th Street.

Images shared by KSHB 41 News showed downed trees near 95th and Mission Road.

KMBC meteorologist Nick Bender tweeted that the tornado appeared to have formed near 95th Street and Antioch and moved toward at least 95th and State Line Road.

“We’ve received several reports of tree damage associated with tonight’s storms so far, including an area of 95th and Mission on the Kansas side as well as near N. Oak and Vivion in the Northland on the Missouri side,” KSHB 41 News tweeted at 2:20 a.m.

Emergency crews were scrambling to respond to calls about downed trees and power lines and power poles snapped in half. A tree was reported to have fallen on a house in the 6000 block of Raytown Road.

“I hope all are safe from the storms,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted at 2:43 a.m. “Glad to hear that early warning systems through the area appeared to be working well.”

Many tweeted that there was little warning before the storm hit.

‘’Wife and i had about 50 seconds between the phone warning and power going out,” kb fella said in a tweet at 2:29 a.m. “We managed to get everybody but one kitty into the bathroom in that time through some miracle, but thank god it missed us anyway.”

Christine Heggestad tweeted that “the winds, lightning and the color of the sky were crazy when my phone alert started going off. Power went out immediately.”

Power outages

Flares block 95th Street in Leawood, KS early in the morning on June 8, 2022, after a suspected tornado struck. Luke Johnson/ljohnson@kcstar.com

As of 3:20 a.m., Evergy reported nearly 66,000 customers without power in the Kansas City area.

If you are currently experiencing a power outage, report it to Evergy by calling 800-544-4857 if you are in Kansas or 888-544-4852 if you are in Kansas City or Western Missouri. You can also report an outage online here .

See where current outages have been reported with this map:

Power outage map

Tornado warning

Lighting fills the sky in Kansas City early in the morning on June 8, 2022, as many areas in Jackson County go under tornado warning. Luke Johnson/ljohnson@kcstar.com

A tornado moved east near Leawood early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, as sirens sounded throughout the Kansas City metro.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued across the area as a powerful line of storms moved through the city.

In Johnson County, the storm’s most powerful effects appeared centered along 95th Street, according to emergency radio traffic, with reports of downed trees and power lines.

At 1:25 a.m., NWS Kansas City tweeted that a “radar confirmed” tornado near Leawood was moving east. Around the same time, a tornado warning was issued for Kearney and Excelsior Springs. And scanner traffic said that the Kansas City Fire Department station at I-435 and Holmes was reporting 75 mph winds.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning at 1:21 a.m. for northeastern Johnson County and southwestern Jackson County. The weather service said at 1:20 a.m., a tornado-producing storm was located over Prairie Village, moving east at 45 mph.

“A tornado is on the ground,” it said. “Take cover now!”

At 1:36 a.m., scanner traffic reported a tornado touchdown at I-35 and Highway 92 in Kearney.

At 2:01 a.m., NWS Kansas City said the severe threat was “winding down” for much of the metro.

At 2:40 a.m., Evergy was reporting more than 65,000 customers without power in the metro area.

