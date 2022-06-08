ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers look to close out 2-game series win against the Pirates

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0g3zGkTw00

Detroit Tigers (22-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-29, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.06 ERA, .93 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -121, Pirates +246; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will look to sweep a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh is 13-16 at home and 24-29 overall. The Pirates are 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Detroit is 22-33 overall and 8-18 in road games. The Tigers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.62.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is seventh on the Pirates with a .290 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 24 walks and 20 RBI. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .192 for the Tigers. Derek Hill is 4-for-17 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Derek Hill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: 10-Day IL (neck), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty sitting Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Alek Faedo and the Detroit Tigers. Swaggerty started and went 0-for-3 on Tuesday in his MLB debut. Bryan Reynolds is shifting to center field while Dan Vogelbach enters the lineup as the designated hitter and cleanup batter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Astros play the Mariners in series rubber match

LINE: Astros -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Houston is 36-20 overall and 15-7 at home. The Astros have a 19-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Max Fried tosses six strong innings as Braves handle Pirates

EditorsNote: rewords seventh graf; adds new ninth graf. Max Fried pitched six strong innings and earned his sixth straight victory on Thursday as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 and extended their winning streak to eight games. Fried (6-2) allowed one run on eight hits with no...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Royals meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Royals -112, Orioles -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead. Kansas City is 11-19 at home and 19-37 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the AL. Baltimore is 24-34...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
ESPN

Pirates aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Braves

LINE: Braves -220, Pirates +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game losing streak, play the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is 31-27 overall and 17-14 at home. The Braves have hit 76 total home runs to rank second in MLB play. Pittsburgh is 24-31 overall...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Brewers enter matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

LINE: Brewers -166, Nationals +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to end a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals. Washington is 21-38 overall and 9-18 in home games. The Nationals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Tigers play the Blue Jays on home winning streak

LINE: Blue Jays -212, Tigers +176; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Toronto Blue Jays looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Detroit has gone 14-15 in home games and 23-33 overall. The Tigers have gone 12-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Reds visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -137, Reds +116; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series. St. Louis has a 16-11 record at home and a 32-26 record overall. The Cardinals are 24-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Dillon Peters
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -126, Rangers +106; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series. Chicago has a 12-15 record at home and a 26-29 record overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Marlins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Astros

LINE: Astros -151, Marlins +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros. Houston has a 15-8 record at home and a 36-21 record overall. The Astros rank fifth in the majors with 73 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (30-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-31, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (2-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

After rain delay, Tarik Skubal, Tigers slow Pirates

Tarik Skubal pitched seven strong innings Tuesday as the visiting Detroit Tigers broke a three-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harold Castro had a two-run single and Jonathan Schoop, Spencer Torkelson and Tucker Barnhart hit RBI doubles for the Tigers. Skubal (5-2) had an interesting night....
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy