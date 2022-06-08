ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk, governor says

 3 days ago
KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military may have to pull back to stronger positions in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but they will not give up the city and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, the region's governor said.

Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on television.

"Fighting is still going and no one is going to give up the city even if our military has to step back to stronger positions. This will not mean someone is giving up the city - no one will give up anything. But it's possible (they) will be forced to pull back," he said.

The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.

"We expect the amount of shelling and bombardments of Lyshychansk and Sievierodonetsk to increase many times, huge offensives in the Sievierodonetsk and Popasna direction and attempts to once again cross the Siverskyi Donets River to create a bridgehead and further develop the offensive," Gaidai said.

He said Russia's key objective in the coming days is to capture Sievierodonetsk and to completely cut the strategically important road from the cities of Bakhmut and Lysychansk.

"The battles will be very fierce and they will give up everything they have to accomplish this task," he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra

#Sievierodonetsk#Luhansk#Ukrainian#Popasna#Bakhmut
