Billy Bingham’s influence on Northern Irish football over the past 60 years was unparalleled.A veteran of three World Cup finals, one as a player and two as a manager, Bingham’s blueprint for how his small country could deliver success – through collective spirit, superior fitness and professionalism – was followed by one of his former players Michael O’Neill in guiding them to Euro 2016, their first major tournament in 30 years.Bingham, who has died aged 90, was the man who made a Catholic his captain and lobbied for an inclusive new national stadium three decades before it happened.He masterminded the...

