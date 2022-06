The Mariners have an opportunity to break new ground, heading into Wednesday's rubber match against the Astros needing a win to secure their fourth series victory in a row. If successful, this would be the first time in 2022 they have accomplished such a feat. But while their odds of doing so appear favorable on paper, there are a few caveats that could swing things in the opposite direction.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO