ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Skubal Shines, Kopech Collars, Whitecaps Wallop, but Cubs Crumble on Tuesday

By Gary Stevens
whtc.com
 2 days ago

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jun. 8, 2022) – Tarik Skubal scattered six hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings as the Detroit Tigers prevailed over the Pirates in Pittsburgh last night, 5-3. The series at...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cubs Preparing for Roster Moves This Week?

There’s a good chance that the Chicago Cubs’ roster could look a little different by the end of this week. With the return of three position players from the IL on the horizon, the Cubs will have a few tough decisions on their hands as far as who stays and who goes.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Contreras, Cubs avoid arbitration, agree to $9.625M contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract for $9.625 million. The agreement was at the midpoint between the $10.25 million Contreras had asked for and the $9 million the Cubs...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Comstock Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Homer, MI
CBS Chicago

Morel homers off game's first pitch, but it's mostly downhill for Cubs as they lose to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on a rainy Tuesday night.Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.Reliever Bryan Baker (2-3) earned the win after allowing one run and one hit over 1 1/3 innings.Christopher Morel homered on the game's first pitch off rookie Kyle Bradish and has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games to begin his career, extending his Cubs' record. Morel...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Homer
CBS Boston

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy