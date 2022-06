Michael Kopech’s brilliant outing paved the way for a combined five-hit shutout and the White Sox’ third consecutive victory. The right-handed starter was dominant all evening, allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. On the offensive end, AJ Pollock got his long-awaited revenge against his former club with a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning. Jake Burger immediately followed with an RBI double of his own, while Reese McGuire padded the lead not long after with a run-scoring single.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO