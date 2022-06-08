Downtown Oregon City Association gets grant to revamp Bridgeview Building

$152,000 award will convert storage space into restaurant-brewery at base of Arch Bridge

State officials have awarded a $152,000 grant to the Downtown Oregon City Association to revitalize the Bridgeview Building, 624 Main St.

Used for storage for nearly a decade, the large corner building sits at a key intersection at the foot of the historic Oregon City-West Linn Arch Bridge.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's grant will provide matching funds for the rehabilitation of the interior of the 1903 building. Storage space will be converted into a soft shell for a new restaurant and brewery to preserve the historic integrity of the property. The project will follow and meet the criteria of the U.S. Secretary of the Interior's standards.

Liz Hannum, executive director of the Downtown Oregon City Association, was excited for the grant to meet the city's objective to encourage investment in the heart of downtown while highlighting the Downtown Oregon City Association's advocacy and support for local businesses.

We are honored to be selected for this award," Hannum said. "By using a model that has successfully earned us recognition from the National Main Street Center for our 2018 Great American Main Street Award, we will take an underutilized space and make it active again."

More information will be coming on a groundbreaking and construction start date.