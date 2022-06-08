ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Paramount Pictures Is Being Sued Over 'Top Gun' Copyright Claim

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to new heights at the box office, its production studio has recently picked up a new lawsuit. Paramount Pictures is reportedly being sued by the widow and the son...

IndieWire

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lawsuit: You Can’t Copyright Ideas, but Is There a Sequel Without That Article?

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, Paramount Pictures celebrated its $357 million global box-office performance for “Top Gun: Maverick” — and faced a federal copyright lawsuit from the heirs of the late Ehud Yonay, author of the 1983 magazine story that inspired the original “Top Gun.” Nearly four decades ago, Paramount secured rights to “Top Guns,” an article published in the May 1983 issue of the now-folded California magazine; Yonay received a writing credit for the article on the original 1986 film, with a screenplay by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. In 2018, Yonay’s heirs filed for what’s...
Fortune

The heirs of the ‘Top Guns’ magazine journalist are suing Paramount and want to stop the Tom Cruise blockbuster from getting distributed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Paramount Pictures is getting hit with a lawsuit that claims the studio failed to secure the rights to the story that inspired the breakout non-superhero hit of the summer, Top Gun: Maverick, having previously done so for its 1986 predecessor, Top Gun.
MOVIES
Reuters

Paramount is sued over 'Top Gun: Maverick'

June 6 (Reuters) - The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun” on Monday sued Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”. According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the...
The Week

Top Gun author's heirs sue Paramount over hit sequel

Paramount Pictures is feeling the need ... to lawyer up. As the wildly successful sequel Top Gun: Maverick remains number one at the box office, the studio has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit claiming it doesn't actually own the rights, Puck reports. Released in 1986, the original Top...
MOVIES
The Independent

Fox News host calls Matthew McConaughey ‘someone from Hollywood’ in response to emotive gun control speech

A Fox News host called Matthew McConaughey “someone from Hollywood” in response to the star’s powerful and emotive gun control speech from the White House.The Oscar-winning actor choked up and pounded a lectern in the White House briefing room as he showed off artwork by some of the victims of the Uvalde massacre.But on the right-wing news network, host Sandra Smith described the speech as “someone from Hollywood calling to restore our family values in the wake of that mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas.”“All right, you were just listening to actor Matthew McConaughey there, born in...
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Con Air: 5 Things That Don't Make Sense About The '90s Action Flick

I can't even count how many times I have watched the 1997 action flick Con Air over the course of the past 25 years. Sure, there have been a dozen or so times where I’ve made a conscious decision to watch Nicolas Cage, in one of his best movies, try to prevent a zany group of convicts from escaping the country, but the number of times I've caught bits and pieces of it on cable has to be in the triple-digits at this point.
MOVIES
SFGate

Box Office: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Smoking Competition With Stunning Projected 33% Drop

Tom Cruise is king at the domestic box office once again. Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was co-financed and coproduced by Skydance, is soaring to the top of the charts for its second weekend of release, drawing in a commanding $25 million on Friday from 4,751 locations. After enjoying the widest domestic opening last weekend with 4,732 North American cinemas, “Maverick” actually added 19 more for its sophomore outing.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Prey' Trailer Introduces Action-Packed 'Predator' Prequel

The first trailer for Prey, the Dan Trachtenberg-directed next chapter in the Predator franchise, has officially arrived. The two-minute preview for the action-thriller sets the scene 300 years in the past, when a Predator threatens the people of the Comanche Nation. Among them, a fierce young woman named Naru becomes a focal point in the plot, as she sets out to hunt and kill the mysterious creature that is targeting her camp. Ultimately, the brave fighter must face off against the vicious alien foe in an epic showdown.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Headquarters: Superhero Movie Starring Owen Wilson to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That's a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film's cast. He's joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film."
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Reach $1B Club, Experts Predict

Even with a lawsuit looming overhead, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues its record-breaking success as it aims for one billion dollars in box office sales. The lawsuit, directed at Paramount Pictures, comes from the family of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article “Top Guns” inspired the original 1986 film. The family reclaimed the copyright to the original article in 2020. And now, they’re suing the studio for copyright infringement after “Top Gun: Maverick” delays caused filming to reportedly wrap in May 2021.
MOVIES

