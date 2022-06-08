ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, DE

*Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

 2 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has canceled the Gold Alert issued on...

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday night on DuPont Highway (Route 13) in New Castle. On June 8, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a 1999 black Honda FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound Route 13 in the middle-left lane approaching 1st Ave in area of Hooters. At this time, a white 2011 Kawasaki Vortex motorcycle was exiting from the Hooters parking lot. The Kawasaki was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to enter the left turn lane and make a U-Turn for southbound Route 13. The Kawasaki crossed directly into the path of Honda for a point of impact in the middle-left lane.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 70-year-old Michael Healy of Milton, Delaware. Michael was last seen on June 7, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., at his residence in Milton. Attempts to contact or locate Michael have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
MILTON, DE
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased subject found on the property of the Baywood golf course. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Millsboro, DE, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
Troopers Arrest Subject for 8th-Offense DUI Following Crash Investigation

Delaware State Police arrested 54-year-old Brian Thomas of Laurel, DE for 8th-offense DUI and other charges following a crash investigation conducted on Wednesday afternoon. On June 8, 2022 at approximately 3:57 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of northbound Sussex Highway and Concord Road in Seaford regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed that a black Mazda Tribute had struck a black GMC Acadia that was stopped at a red light at this intersection. The Tribute fled from the scene of the accident and was seen traveling northbound on Sussex Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Sussex Highway north of West Stein Highway a short time later, and a traffic stop was initiated. Contact was made with the operator of the Tribute, identified as Brian Thomas, and signs of impairment were observed. A DUI investigation ensued, and Thomas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. No parties involved in the accident were injured.
LAUREL, DE
Delaware State Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m., troopers responded to the PNC Bank located at 1 Penn Mart Shopping Center for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank and confronted a teller with a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and the teller complied. The suspect then fled from the bank on foot and was last seen heading eastbound across East Basin Road towards an unknown destination. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE

