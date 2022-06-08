Drying out tonight, cooling off; Showers expected Friday
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Severe storms around this evening
- Drying out tonight and cooling off
- Few more showers on Friday
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few passing showers, and perhaps an embedded storm during the day. Highs in the middle 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm. It will be a cooler than normal day with highs in the middle 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, highs around 80 degrees. Slight chance of a shower or storm north.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, highs around 80 degrees. A stray shower cannot be ruled out.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower possible.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s.
