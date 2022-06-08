Drying out tonight, cooling off; Showers expected Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Severe storms around this evening

Drying out tonight and cooling off

Few more showers on Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few passing showers, and perhaps an embedded storm during the day. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm. It will be a cooler than normal day with highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, highs around 80 degrees. Slight chance of a shower or storm north.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, highs around 80 degrees. A stray shower cannot be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

