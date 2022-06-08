ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Drying out tonight, cooling off; Showers expected Friday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Severe storms around this evening
  • Drying out tonight and cooling off
  • Few more showers on Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoZOd_0g3zCVKl00
Temperature Trend

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few passing showers, and perhaps an embedded storm during the day. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm. It will be a cooler than normal day with highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, highs around 80 degrees. Slight chance of a shower or storm north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQqiJ_0g3zCVKl00
7 Day Forecast 7 Day Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, highs around 80 degrees. A stray shower cannot be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Miami Valley#Heavy Rain#Ind#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
80K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy