To a player like senior shortstop Dominic Felix, the baseball field at Canyon Del Oro High School can be both welcoming and daunting. There is mad history there, with State championships now totaling nine. Everywhere you look, there are reminders of the greatness of the place and of those who have walked on the perfectly manicured grass in the past. Being a Dorado baseballer is an honor and a HUGE responsibility.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO